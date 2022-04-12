Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Lessened by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 2.7% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $765,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $859,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 240,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $62,065,000 after buying an additional 14,007 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,353,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,213,270. The company has a market cap of $135.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $182.08 and a one year high of $263.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.79 and its 200-day moving average is $231.72.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.48.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

