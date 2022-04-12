Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 1.5% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,712 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,567,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,429,000. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,834,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,489,000 after purchasing an additional 907,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,074,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,200,000 after purchasing an additional 836,557 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,743.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,953,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,256. The company has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.39. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

