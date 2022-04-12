-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.15. Canadian Solar posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 147.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Canadian Solar.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

NASDAQ CSIQ traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $33.91. 424,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,733. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.38. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $48.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 36.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 12.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,985 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.