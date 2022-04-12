Sparkle Loyalty Hits Market Cap of $23,188.95 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market capitalization of $23,188.95 and approximately $112.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty (CRYPTO:SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,308 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

