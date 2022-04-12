NKN Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.07 Million (NKN)

NKN (NKN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, NKN has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. One NKN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NKN has a total market capitalization of $145.56 million and $5.07 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NKN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.12 or 0.00208762 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.42 or 0.00191920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00040814 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.85 or 0.07559100 BTC.

NKN Coin Profile

NKN (CRYPTO:NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NKN is nkn.org . The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

Buying and Selling NKN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NKN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NKN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.