KWB Wealth Buys Shares of 27,284 Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLK. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 174.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 375.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kurt J. Hilzinger purchased 95,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $142,439.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt J. Hilzinger purchased 41,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $60,093.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 142,757 shares of company stock valued at $212,133 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

OTLK stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.69. 1,189,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,251. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

