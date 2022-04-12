KWB Wealth Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

KWB Wealth raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Chevron were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,470,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,944,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $174.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.36.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 551,615 shares of company stock worth $74,803,632. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

