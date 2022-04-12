$92.00 Million in Sales Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $92.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.30 million. First Bancorp posted sales of $75.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year sales of $377.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $372.00 million to $381.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $407.43 million, with estimates ranging from $387.00 million to $423.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.15 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James began coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.85. 142,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,160. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 1,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 721 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,142.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Bancorp by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

