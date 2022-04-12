Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

AAWW stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.88. 628,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,403. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.29 and its 200-day moving average is $83.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.17. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 13.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 22.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth $888,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.