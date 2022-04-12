KWB Wealth Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

KWB Wealth trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,000.

VOOG stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.42. 144,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,899. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.36. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $237.48 and a one year high of $306.64.

