Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.14

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.81.
Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AOMOY)
