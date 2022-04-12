$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) to announce $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.31 billion. Twitter reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year sales of $6.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Twitter in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Twitter in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.48. 60,507,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,812,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.26 and a beta of 0.80. Twitter has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.88.

Twitter declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,614 shares of company stock worth $546,043. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twitter by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Twitter by 601.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 40.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

