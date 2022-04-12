Brokerages Anticipate Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Aravive posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aravive.

Get Aravive alerts:

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Aravive had a negative net margin of 526.08% and a negative return on equity of 68.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARAV. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aravive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

ARAV stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.70. 42,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,150. Aravive has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aravive by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 606.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 158,101 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 61,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 54,138 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 54,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aravive (ARAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.