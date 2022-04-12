BHPCoin (BHP) Achieves Market Cap of $13.45 Million

BHPCoin (BHP) traded up 37.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. BHPCoin has a market capitalization of $13.45 million and approximately $258,601.00 worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00044256 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.70 or 0.07538639 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,058.98 or 1.00072941 BTC.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

