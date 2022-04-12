MAX Exchange Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $18,020.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $1.32 million and $18,020.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,071.82 or 1.00105027 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00061406 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.17 or 0.00255234 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00116691 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.21 or 0.00322775 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012235 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00136967 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004552 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001359 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

