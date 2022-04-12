Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) to report ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.78) to ($2.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($2.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

FATE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,206,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,105,301.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,562 shares of company stock worth $3,282,851 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,060,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,113,000 after buying an additional 365,006 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,775,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,918,000 after buying an additional 537,700 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $200,277,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,686,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,718,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,077,000 after buying an additional 337,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.94. The stock had a trading volume of 988,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,766. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.60. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $97.43. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

