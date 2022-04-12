Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) to Sell

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eventbrite, Inc. offers a platform which allows users to provide online event planning services, as well as publishes, promotes and sells tickets through social networks and e-mails. Eventbrite, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE:EB traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,723. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $59.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.92 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 74.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eventbrite will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 27,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $429,545.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Eventbrite by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Eventbrite by 104.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

