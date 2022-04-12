Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covenant Logistics Group Inc. offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries. The company services include asset-based expedited, dedicated and irregular route truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management and freight brokerage capability. Covenant Logistics Group Inc., formerly known as Covenant Transportation Group Inc., is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CVLG. Stephens lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Covenant Logistics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of CVLG stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,493. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. The stock has a market cap of $320.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.55. Covenant Logistics Group has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.00 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

