Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Diodes stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.27. 424,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,708. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.18. Diodes has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $113.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $480.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.20 million. Diodes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Julie Holland sold 31,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $2,667,097.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $446,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,635 shares of company stock worth $3,404,565 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 1,169.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

