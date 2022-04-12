TokenPay (TPAY) Price Reaches $0.0303 on Major Exchanges

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $668,554.06 and approximately $62,372.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,142.95 or 0.99956279 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00061597 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00024224 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001983 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000857 BTC.

About TokenPay

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

