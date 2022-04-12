Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Invests $347,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Nucor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Nucor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its stake in Nucor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.24. 2,485,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,258. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $75.60 and a twelve month high of $160.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.56 and a 200-day moving average of $117.31.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

