Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Purchases 120 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $115.42. 2,425,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $115.96.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

