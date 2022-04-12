$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $1.16. Quanta Services reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.73.

Shares of PWR traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.26. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $84.40 and a fifty-two week high of $137.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $177,641.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,145,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,933,000 after purchasing an additional 184,705 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 339.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 163,960 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

