$140.57 Million in Sales Expected for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) will report sales of $140.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.50 million. Harmonic reported sales of $111.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year sales of $589.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $582.20 million to $596.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $667.55 million, with estimates ranging from $655.20 million to $679.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLIT. StockNews.com began coverage on Harmonic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 485,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $883.84 million, a P/E ratio of 77.45, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $12.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the third quarter worth $88,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Harmonic by 25.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

