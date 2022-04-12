Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Tops $1.02

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 41.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 90.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $299,632.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002552 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.91 or 0.00261225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00014217 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001256 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

