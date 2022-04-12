Function X (FX) Market Cap Tops $206.96 Million

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Function X has a total market cap of $206.96 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,142.95 or 0.99956279 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00061597 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00024224 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001983 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008356 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

