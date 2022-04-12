REPO Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (REPO)

REPO (REPO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, REPO has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. One REPO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and $213,443.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00044408 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.18 or 0.07520280 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,087.72 or 0.99818747 BTC.

About REPO

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

