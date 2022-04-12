iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Purchased by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 900.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.50. The company had a trading volume of 152,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,973. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $68.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.62.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.