Rope 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $350.00 ($ROPE)

Rope ($ROPE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Rope coin can currently be purchased for about $2.18 or 0.00005432 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rope has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. Rope has a total market capitalization of $61,080.04 and $350.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00044328 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.94 or 0.07509893 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,012.31 or 0.99633204 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

