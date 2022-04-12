Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Cuts Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Blackstone by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $468,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 773,862 shares of company stock valued at $49,112,487. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,939,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,902,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.20.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.64.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

