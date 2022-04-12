Haven Protocol Market Cap Tops $88.73 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $88.73 million and $2.34 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.82 or 0.00009518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,159.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,032.14 or 0.07550217 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.92 or 0.00261265 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.72 or 0.00758771 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00014212 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00095026 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $233.38 or 0.00581137 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.57 or 0.00367467 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 23,213,101 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

