VIG (VIG) Reaches Market Cap of $664,703.59

VIG (VIG) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One VIG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a market cap of $664,703.59 and $99.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VIG Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,608,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

