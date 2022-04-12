Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $929.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) to report $929.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $956.60 million and the lowest is $912.00 million. Host Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $399.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE HST traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.22. 8,462,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,358,488. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.