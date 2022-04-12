Brokerages Anticipate TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.23. TTM Technologies posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.03 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 632,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,980. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.65. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.39.

TTM Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.