$0.47 EPS Expected for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) to announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.44. Tecnoglass reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $131.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGLS. Raymond James dropped their target price on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Tecnoglass by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 181,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

