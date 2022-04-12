-$0.17 EPS Expected for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Alpine Immune Sciences posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to $0.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.23). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 59.07% and a negative net margin of 214.70%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier acquired 112,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $799,921.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 57.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 181,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,207,000. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALPN traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $7.77. 68,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,334. The stock has a market cap of $235.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

