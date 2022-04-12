$0.95 EPS Expected for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) to post $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Progress Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Progress Software posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in Progress Software by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 141.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Progress Software by 60.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 27,334 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 5.3% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 51,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGS traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.18. 283,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,658. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

