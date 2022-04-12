Inverse Finance (INV) Market Cap Achieves $25.23 Million

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Inverse Finance coin can now be bought for $269.15 or 0.00670444 BTC on popular exchanges. Inverse Finance has a market capitalization of $25.23 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Inverse Finance has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.32 or 0.00254883 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00012142 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004584 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000784 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00021251 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Inverse Finance Profile

INV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Buying and Selling Inverse Finance

