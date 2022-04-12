Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Director Rosalind Advisors, Inc. Buys 2,500 Shares

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) Director Rosalind Advisors, Inc. bought 2,500 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $16,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 428,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rosalind Advisors, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Rosalind Advisors, Inc. bought 1,000 shares of Delcath Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $6,490.00.

Shares of DCTH stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 46,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.23. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.32. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 174.36% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $661,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 22.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

