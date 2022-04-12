Insider Buying: ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Insider Purchases 30,660 Shares of Stock

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) insider Fund Lp Funicular acquired 30,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $70,824.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,079,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,961.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Fund Lp Funicular also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 4,655 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $10,753.05.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 26,806 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $61,653.80.

On Monday, April 4th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 122,342 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $276,492.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABIO traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $2.35. 99,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,870. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $33.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.41.

ARCA biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in ARCA biopharma by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 441,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 311,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ARCA biopharma by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ARCA biopharma by 952.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 36,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase 2 trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure (HF).

