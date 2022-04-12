Andrew Shimek Sells 15,000 Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Stock

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $479,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 126,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,773.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LAW stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.87. 211,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,702. CS Disco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $69.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53.

Get CS Disco alerts:

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LAW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,905,000. Stephens Group LLC purchased a new position in CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,194,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in CS Disco by 277.1% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,426,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the 4th quarter valued at $82,850,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,823,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CS Disco (Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.