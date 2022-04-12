Andrew Shimek Sells 15,000 Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Stock

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $479,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 126,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,773.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of LAW stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.87. 211,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,702. CS Disco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $69.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53.
CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,905,000. Stephens Group LLC purchased a new position in CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,194,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in CS Disco by 277.1% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,426,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the 4th quarter valued at $82,850,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,823,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CS Disco (Get Rating)
CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.
