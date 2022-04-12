Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Buys 275 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 383.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 43.3% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.45. 72,524,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,656,281. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.95. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $316.00 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

