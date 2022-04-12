Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,631,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 27,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $762,000. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,020,000.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 494,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,578. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average of $46.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.262 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

