Harvest Finance (FARM) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.02 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $94.04 or 0.00234239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $63.42 million and approximately $10.02 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00011038 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000088 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 692,022 coins and its circulating supply is 674,438 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

