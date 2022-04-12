PIN Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,706.00 (PIN)

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. One PIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PIN has traded flat against the dollar. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00044448 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.63 or 0.07501781 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,970.32 or 0.99563594 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

