Brokerages Anticipate Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.55 Million

Analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $163.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.10 million to $165.00 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $69.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year sales of $662.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $658.29 million to $667.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $691.65 million, with estimates ranging from $680.00 million to $703.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $47,142,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $589,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,549,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996,960 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

KRG stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.24. 861,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,561. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -258.06%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.