The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Marcus posted earnings per share of ($0.96) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $169.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.25 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share.

MCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE MCS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 215,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,891. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $518.58 million, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.70. Marcus has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,945,000 after acquiring an additional 63,914 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 350,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 50,348 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 410,078 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

