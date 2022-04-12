Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software which empowers governments and enterprises with Actionable Intelligence. Cognyte Software Ltd. is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Shares of CGNT stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $7.12. 927,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,517. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $28.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.56 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. Cognyte Software’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cognyte Software by 12,647.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,962,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,750 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,512,000. Kabouter Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,470,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Cognyte Software by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,277,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,372,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

