First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 393.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,661,000 after purchasing an additional 836,165 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,838,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,680,000 after purchasing an additional 717,119 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,766,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,146,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,387,000 after purchasing an additional 228,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $4,208,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.46. 284,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,362. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.83. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $72.36 and a 52-week high of $85.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

