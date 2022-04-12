Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cogent Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The company’s program consist PLX9486. Cogent Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Unum Therapeutics Inc., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of COGT stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 324,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,819. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $405.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89.

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,158,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,595,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,732,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,977,000 after purchasing an additional 54,847 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,493,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,996,000 after purchasing an additional 55,760 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,281,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 368,804 shares during the period.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

